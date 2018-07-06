Red Flag Warning issued in parts of Northern Michigan for elevated fire risk

A Red Flag Warning has been issued in several Northern Michigan counties for an elevated risk of fires.

The warning has been issued for Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, and Gladwin counties until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

The National Weather Service said:

Today will give us low humidity and mild temperatures ,which will produce elevated fire danger today. Please be aware of burning regulations in your area.

High pressure rests over us for much of the weekend, leading to sunny skies. Temperatures warm up a bit for Saturday into Sunday.

What's a Red Flag Warning?

Here's an explanation from Paul Gross:

The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very low humidity on Tuesday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8:00 p.m. This means that conditions will be favorable for any wildfires to spread rapidly.

Please use extra caution if burning anything outdoors, and even with your cigarette butts if you smoke -- don’t toss them on grass or dry brush, or out the window of your car, as the smoldering cigarette can ignite a fire, which would spread like crazy if the fire can get established.

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service:

-If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

-Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

-Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

-Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

