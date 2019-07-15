Remnants of Hurricane Barry to bring rain to Metro Detroit this week

What's left of Hurricane Barry, now a Tropical Depression, will bring rain to the Metro Detroit area starting on Tuesday.

Barry -- which weakened to a tropical depression Sunday as it moved slowly north across Louisiana and into Arkansas -- had put Louisiana on high alert for much of the weekend with a threat of epic flooding. Much of that threat failed to materialize. New Orleans, in particular, did not see the catastrophic storm surges that had been feared.

But the storm did dump significant rain on already inundated parishes, causing flooding, and authorities still warn that more water could be on the way.

Here's what to expect from Brandon Roux:

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday will be a similar day with warm and muggy conditions, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s wet weather will be the start of our experience with what was Tropical Storm Barry. We will see showers streaming in after 2 or 3 p.m. tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. It would be much warmer, but clouds will block out some of the sun and the rain showers will certainly cool us off here and there. There is no risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Wednesday forecast

The heaviest rain from Barry should slide in here Wednesday morning. We may see a good half inch soaking or more in spots on Wednesday morning and then more scattered showers into the afternoon. Again, due to clouds and rain, highs will only hit the low to mid 80s at best.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.