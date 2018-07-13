Repairs on roads washed away from storms in Upper Peninsula undone by heavy rain

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Due to damage from heavy rains Thursday morning in Houghton County, MDOT will be repairing roads that were just repaired.

ORIGINAL STORY: Storms cause severe flooding, create sinkholes in several Michigan cities as rain keeps falling

According to WLUC, some of the construction and repairs done since flooding on Father's Day were washed away.

"Unfortunately what is going on is they have had to concentrate on just fixing the roads and not what actually caused the problem," said Hubbel resident Ben Jeffery. "They didn't have the manpower to work on both at the same time."

Houghton was ranked third on a list of cities with the most unpredictable weather earlier this year.

