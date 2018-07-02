SE Michigan 4th of July weather forecast: Hot with rain, thundershowers possible

DETROIT - The 4th of July will be a hot one in the low 90s and still very muggy in southeastern Michigan.

A slowly approaching cool front will spark a few rain and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening, lingering into early Thursday.

With all of the gatherings, BBQs, and plans in place, we just want everyone to keep a watchful eye to the skies or to your Local4Casters App Radar as storms will be firing late in the day.

It will be stormy for the first half of Thursday before much more pleasant air moves in for Friday and your weekend ahead.

