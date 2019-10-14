SE Michigan under frost advisory Tuesday morning

DETROIT - We have a frost advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. for all of southeastern Michigan and southern Ontario with lows dipping into the mid 30s under clear skies and patchy frost is likely in Metro Detroit.

This means any sensitive vegetation you have outside may not survive the night.

We will see morning sunshine tomorrow and that sun will help warm temps back into the 60s and a bit a breeze kicking up again SE 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

