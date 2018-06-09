SE Michigan weather forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday

DETROIT - After a midday lull, scattered showers and thunderstorms re-form and move from west to east. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

The Detroit Tigers game against Cleveland at Comerica Park may be affected by wet weather. The first pitch is planned to be at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be warm with scattered showers. Temps in the low 70s.

It will be mild Saturday night with more raindrops possible. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of more scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Monday-Wednesday forecast

After lawns and gardens take in some water, they will soak in some sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Warmer with sunshine, Wednesday. Daytime temps in the mid 80s.

