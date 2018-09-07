SE Michigan weather: Gordon's rains moving north toward Detroit

Rain from former Hurricane Gordon expected to hit Michigan. This projected satellite and radar image is from Sept. 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Sunday will start dry as moisture from former Hurricane Gordon gets closer and closer to southeastern Michigan.

We may see some showers in our South Zone through the mid morning, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until 2 p.m. or a little later.

The models indicate a steady flow of moisture bringing decent rains into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario during Sunday afternoon and evening meaning temps should be in the upper 60s most of the day after briefly hitting low 70s.

The tropical rains will continue early Monday before beginning to clear out. Some sun will fight back during the afternoon Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s and warmer weather arriving midweek when we should see 80 degrees again.

Gordon dumps rain on South

Gordon continues to crawl slowly northwest across Arkansas. The main impact from Gordon will be heavy, flooding rainfall. Heavy rain bands continue across portions of Mississippi into eastern Arkansas much of Thursday night.

On average 1-2 additional inches of rain will fall to the east and northeast of where the low level circulation center of Gordon tracks.

This rainfall will lead to some localized flooding. Gordon will become absorbed into a frontal boundary moving southeast during the weekend. The added moisture Gordon brings to that front will lead to very heavy rainfall over parts of the Ohio Valley this weekend. (AccuWeather)

