SE Michigan weather: Heat index expected to hit 105 degrees Saturday

DETROIT - We're looking at a very hot weekend in southeastern Michigan.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect beginning at noon Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the high temps along with increasingly humid air moving into the region could lead to heat index reaching 105 degrees Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Humidity will climb Saturday

According to Meteorologist Brand Roux, expect both temps and humidity to keep climbing Saturday.

"This puts a lot of stress on the body so make sure you take it easy, stay as cool as possible, and don’t forget your pets! We will all need lots of water to keep us safe and check on those neighbors if you can," Roux said.

The following Michigan counties are under the Excessive Heat Warning:

Midland

Bay

Saginaw

Shiawassee

Genesee

Livingston

Oakland

Macomb

Washtenaw

Wayne

Lenawee

Monroe

What Excessive Heat Warning means

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is possible, according to the NWS. This could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Experts suggest you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

MORE: How to keep your pets safe in the hot weather this weekend

Next week forecast

According to Meteorologist Paul Gross, it looks hot and still humid for the entire holiday week.

Here is his extended forecast:

Keep in mind when it’s this hot and humid, the atmosphere is very, very unstable, so even the smallest upper level disturbance can trigger pop-up thunderstorms.

In fact, even a strong lake breeze can generate some thunderstorms. While there is very little suggestion by the computer models for any widespread thunderstorm activity during the week, remember that those models also typically don’t handle very well weak upper level disturbances several days in advance.

So, at this point, expect a mainly dry week with just a possible thunderstorm here and there. Highs should generally be near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) early in the week, then rising into the low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius). Obviously, the humidity will make it feel hotter.

The long-range computer models indicate a possible dip in the jet stream starting next weekend that would finally bring some relief from the high heat.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.