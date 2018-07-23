SE Michigan weather history: Severe storms, tornado move through on July 23, 2010

DETROIT - On July 23, 2010 severe thunderstorms and a tornado swept through areas along and south of I-94 in southeastern Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the strongest storm produced a measured 82 mph wind gust near Whittaker.

That storm also produced an EF0 tornado along Judd Road between Hitchingham and Whittaker Roads. Maximum estimated winds with the tornado were around 80 mph, with a path length of 0.6 miles and width of 100 yards. -- NWS

Also on July 23, 1999, Detroit experienced up to 70mph wind gusts with a strong storm that moved on through, according to the NWS.

