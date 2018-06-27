SE Michigan weather: It's a rainy Wednesday

DETROIT - The rain action will pick up around 6 or 7 a.m. Wednesday and that may slow many of you down on the roads as some showers will produce heavy downpours and flooding in areas with poor drainage.

We should get another rain break late morning and early afternoon as highs try to warm to near 80 degrees with a little bit of sun coming through those clouds.

More rain this afternoon

More storms are expected this afternoon and early evening and again these could produce some flash flooding. Luckily the worst of our worries is some soaking downpours and lightning, which means we don’t expect severe weather here.

We should all be on the lookout though, so eyes on the skies later today. We have a Severe Weather Radio Day today at the Meijer in Westland from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and we hope to see you there.

Thursday forecast

Thursday is the beginning of a very warm trend heading into the weekend. We will get a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s and with the humidity up a bit, it will feel even warmer. The winds will be SW 5-15 mph and no wet weather is expected tomorrow here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday forecast

You can expect warmer temperatures heading into the 90s Friday through Sunday without much rain around. Friday will be dry and low 90s will feel like mid to upper 90s as the humidity continues to pour in. Saturday will be very dangerous with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index well into the triple digits. Be careful!

Right now, models indicate our best bet for weekend rain on Sunday morning and again in the later afternoon.

Stay tuned!

