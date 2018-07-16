SE Michigan weather: Marginal Risk for storms Monday; here is when the rain is supposed to hit

DETROIT - Michigan hasn't seen much rain over the past couple weeks, but the dry stretch is finally coming to an end.

Local 4 meteorologist Brandon Roux has put SE Lower Michigan under a Marginal Risk Monday. A Marginal Risk is the lowest risk for severe storms, but still severe enough to warrant a Marginal Risk.

Here is Brandon's forecast for Monday and heading into Tuesday:

Showers and storms should start firing this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes mainly this afternoon and early evening. Some of these storms are capable of producing dangerous lightning and wind damage.

Eyes to the skies this afternoon if you are heading to the beach, pool, or out on the boat. The humidity will make temps feel like the mid 90s, but cooler air moves in tomorrow.

Brandon believes the strongest potential for storms is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. These storms can include heavy rain, deadly lightning and wind damage.

