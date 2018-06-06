SE Michigan weather: Rain expected by Friday, into Saturday

DETROIT - Thursday will be warmer but we may fall just shy of 80 degrees due to some afternoon high and mid level clouds.

Still, upper 70s and very nice tomorrow as the models call for a little spit and drizzle in a few spots late tomorrow but it very well may end up completely dry all day all around Metro Detroit.

Rain arrives Friday late in the day. In fact, model data this morning suggests that our dry air may fight off the first round of rain Friday and possibly dry through the evening.

Still, prepare for scattered rain and thunder mid afternoon and beyond Friday. Highs will depend on cloud cover and showers but it looks like upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

More shower chances on Saturday, but don’t change your plans just yet as the showers won’t be all day and may be isolated to our South Zone as the models indicate right now.

