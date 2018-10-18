SE Michigan weather: Sunshine with lows in 50s on Thursday

DETROIT - Sunny skies and a much nicer day Thursday as the winds have relaxed WSW 5-10 mph.

Sunshine will help our highs get into the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal, but again, a really nice day on tap.

Friday forecast:

Friday will be a bit warmer with morning lows in the mid 30s and a few suburbs closer to freezing with patchy frost to start your day. Skies will be mostly sunny for a couple of hours in the morning and then high clouds will start pouring in. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and possibly low 60s with breezy conditions SW 8-18 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Today’s models are looking better for Friday Night Football games around Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies but dry. A few very light showers are possible but things are looking more and more dry for the evening tomorrow.

Weekend forecast:

Saturday morning may start wet with scattered, light rain showers and cool conditions in the 40s. So, the tailgating in East Lansing for Michigan vs. Michigan State will be wind chilly and possibly damp. It doesn’t look like we’ll have a lot of moisture around, so just scattered, light rain showers Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies and winds WNW 10-20 mph.

Sunday is the nicer of the weekend days with cool 30s for runners in the Detroit Marathon early morning and bright skies. The winds will be WSW 5-15 mph and highs will eventually hit just low 50s under mostly sunny skies. It looks like a pretty dry most of next week with plenty of sun and more 50s.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.