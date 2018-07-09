SE Michigan weather: Temps in upper 80s, low 90s on Monday

DETROIT - Sunshine will mix with some high clouds during the day Monday and a few puffy cumulus clouds will follow as we heat up this afternoon, but no rain until overnight.

Look for upper 80s to low 90s and a bit more humidity, making the heat index 2-3 degrees warmer than your air temperatures. Winds will pick up SW 5-15 mph gusting to 18 mph at times.

Tuesday forecast

A weak cool front moves through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario overnight, bringing a few showers with it. Look for rain and isolated thundershowers scattered around from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

You can expect the sun to come battling back tomorrow and it will again feel a lot more comfortable with lower humidity following that cool front. Highs in the mid 80s with winds from the North 5-10 mph.

Rest of the week forecast

More dry and stable weather for most of the rest of the week as we expect highs to stay very close to average or normal, which is in the mid 80s. We stay dry through Wednesday and Thursday, but we do have a chance for a few scattered showers toward the end of the work week and into the weekend. It’s a little early, but for now the models call for scattered showers Friday afternoon and Saturday.

We’ll keep an eye on that all week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.