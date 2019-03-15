Shiawassee County hit by 2 tornadoes, dozens of homes damaged

Authorities say two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands.

RELATED: Michigan tornadoes damage more than 70 homes and businesses, knocks out power

Both tornadoes touched down just after 7 p.m. One homeowner said he had mere minutes of warning before having to get his family to safety. His wife didn't believe him at first, but she eventually realized he was serious and he carried her to their basement.

The house suffered significant damage, but there were no injuries.

The National Weather Service are surveying the damage to the area to learn how powerful the tornadoes were.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.