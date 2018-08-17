Smoke from California wildfires will shroud sun in Michigan, NWS says

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States is expected to travel across the country and partially block sunshine in several states including Michigan.

That is according to the National Weather Service in Marquette, Mich. which posted the following statement Friday morning:

Smoke from the western North American wildfires will likely shroud the sun today, potentially reaching the ground, especially in the western U.P. Those with sensitivities to smoke should monitor changing conditions!

For those in & around Iron County, could see a shower pop-up this afternoon. The weather should otherwise be benign through the first half of the weekend.

