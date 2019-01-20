Snowfall totals from across SE Michigan after Saturday's winter storm

A winter storm blew through Metro Detroit on Saturday, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas.
The snowy storm dropped a lighter, fluffier snow, with wind gusts, causing a lot of blowing snow. Measuring snow in these conditions can be challenging.
The National Weather Service received snow total reports from around Michigan after the Saturday storm. If you don't see your city below, NWS did not receive a report from your area.
Here are the latest snow totals as of Sunday afternoon:
Wayne County:
- Livonia: 6.0 inches
- Wyandotte: 6.1 inches
- Garden City: 6.6 inches
- Romulus: 5.8 inches
Washtenaw County:
- Ann Arbor: 6.5 inches
- Saline: 6.0 inches
- Manchester: 5.5 inches
- Dexter: 5.8 inches
Oakland County:
- White Lake: 2.9 inches
- Milford: 4.0 inches
- Farmington: 4.0 inches
Macomb County:
- Washington: 3.1 inches
- Utica: 3.7 inches
- Eastpointe: 5.5 inches
Livingston County:
- Howell: 2.7 inches
Lapeer County:
- Lapeer: 3.2 inches
- Columbiaville: 3.5 inches
Monroe County:
- Monroe: 7.0 inches
- Temperance: 7.0 inches
- Newport: 7.5 inches
Lenawee County:
- Morenci: 4.3 inches
Bay County:
- Auburn: 2.0 inches
St. Clair County:
- Algonac: 5.0 inches
Saginaw County:
- Shields: 1.5 inches
- Saginaw: 2.8 inches
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.