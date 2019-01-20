Snowfall totals from across SE Michigan after Saturday's winter storm

A winter storm blew through Metro Detroit on Saturday, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas.

The snowy storm dropped a lighter, fluffier snow, with wind gusts, causing a lot of blowing snow. Measuring snow in these conditions can be challenging.

The National Weather Service received snow total reports from around Michigan after the Saturday storm. If you don't see your city below, NWS did not receive a report from your area.

Here are the latest snow totals as of Sunday afternoon:

Wayne County:

Livonia: 6.0 inches

Wyandotte: 6.1 inches

Garden City: 6.6 inches

Romulus: 5.8 inches

Washtenaw County:

Ann Arbor: 6.5 inches

Saline: 6.0 inches

Manchester: 5.5 inches

Dexter: 5.8 inches

Oakland County:

White Lake: 2.9 inches

Milford: 4.0 inches

Farmington: 4.0 inches

Macomb County:

Washington: 3.1 inches

Utica: 3.7 inches

Eastpointe: 5.5 inches

Livingston County:

Howell: 2.7 inches

Lapeer County:

Lapeer: 3.2 inches

Columbiaville: 3.5 inches

Monroe County:

Monroe: 7.0 inches

Temperance: 7.0 inches

Newport: 7.5 inches

Lenawee County:

Morenci: 4.3 inches

Bay County:

Auburn: 2.0 inches

St. Clair County:

Algonac: 5.0 inches

Saginaw County:

Shields: 1.5 inches

Saginaw: 2.8 inches

