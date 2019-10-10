Snowflakes possible this weekend around Michigan

Yes, it's only early October, but there could be snow in the air this weekend around Michigan.

Let's make this clear: it's not going to stick -- and it's not really going to cause any trouble to you. Having said that, it's still snow!

Here's the weekend forecast from Brandon Roux:

Weekend forecast

A strong cold front will blast through here early Saturday with rain showers in the early morning hours fading through the midday. We will get into a mix of sun and clouds Saturday afternoon, but the cooler winds will be picking up and temps will be falling from the low 60s in the morning through the 50s all day.

Sunday is bright and breezy with 30s to low 40s in the morning and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F. Snowflakes will be flying in parts of Central and Northern Lower Michigan at times this weekend, but we should be snow free with only our far northern North Zone maybe getting a few flurries Sunday morning. Columbus Day Monday looks decent with sun and clouds.

Cooler air will be pumping in behind the cold front keeping highs only in the 50s to start next week, and then weak rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

