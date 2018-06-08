Southern Michigan's rainfall in May 2018 was 'much above average'

Southern Michigan received "much above average" precipitation in May 2018. (National Centers for Environmental Information)

DETROIT - May 2018 was a wet month for southern Michigan.

In fact, it was considered a "much above average" month of precipitation in the region, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Take a look at this map showing southern Michigan in the medium-shaded teal region:

Compare May 2018 to May 2017, and you'll notice the year-to-date increase in rainfall in southern Michigan. Parts of southern Michigan received near-average precipitation in May 2017 and increased to much above average in May 2018:

The full "National Climate Report - May 2018" is expected to be released by the NCEI on June 11.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.