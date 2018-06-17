Storms cause severe flooding, create sinkholes in several Michigan cities as rain keeps falling

Heavy rain has led to sinkholes in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. (Photo: Mike Werthman)

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Storms moving across the Upper Peninsula this weekend have led to heavy flooding and damage.

Roads in the Houghton and Hancock areas have been washed out and dozens of sinkholes have formed across the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Houghton was ranked third on a list of cities with the most unpredictable weather earlier this year.

Roads have collapsed as a result of flooding in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. (Photo: Mike Werthman)

About 4-8 inches of rain fell Saturday night and a flash flood warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies are reporting that many roads are impassable and covered by debris. The weather service says that area residents are asked to stay off the roads until the "water subsides and the debris has been cleared."

That may take a while because the weather service says that up to 3 inches more of rain was expected Sunday.

Many residents are trapped inside their homes. Residents who have been displaced can stay at the Calumet Colosseum at 110 Red Jacket Road in Calumet.

More rain is expected after severe flooding in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. (Photo: Mike Werthman)

