Storms expected in Metro Detroit: Track the weather radar here

A view of the weather radar at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019.

DETROIT - There could be some severe storms this afternoon in Metro Detroit.

According to Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey, showers and thunderstorms race across Detroit and Southeast Michigan starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Related: Sunday storms could impact Detroit Tigers game

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. These will be very useful as we head into the rainy months in Michigan.

All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

Watch Andrew Humphrey's latest forecast:

More radar pages:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.