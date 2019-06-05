Storms in Metro Detroit: Track the weather radar here

A view of the Michigan weather radar at 6:10 a.m. on June 5, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - If the forecast is calling for rain and storms, you can track the weather here on our weather radar pages, where forecasts will be updated:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. These will be very useful as we head into the rainy months in Michigan.

All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

More radar pages:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.