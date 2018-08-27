Strong storms cause thousands of Western Michigan power outages

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain pounded western Michigan, causing thousands of power outages and some road flooding.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph Sunday night near Muskegon, where 5 inches of rainfall was reported in places. The Grand Rapids area also saw up to 3 inches of rain.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 40,000 homes and businesses without power Monday morning, down from about 66,000 outages in the storm’s aftermath. The largest concentrations of outages were reported in Kent, Muskegon and Montcalm counties.

