Supplemental heat source safety tips for Michigan homeowners

Each year, fire claims the lives of 4,000 Americans, injures tens of thousands, and causes billions of dollars’ worth of damage.

People living in rural areas are more than twice as likely to die in a fire as those living in mid-sized cities or suburban areas. The misuse of wood stoves, fireplaces, portable space heaters, and kerosene heaters is especially common in rural areas. The United States Fire Administration (USFA) believes rural fire problems can be reduced by teaching people to recognize potential hazards.

The following precautionary steps from the Michigan Committee for Severe Weather Awareness can greatly reduce an individual’s chances of becoming a fire casualty:

Wood stove

Wood stoves cause over 9,000 residential fires every year. Carefully follow the manufacturer's installation and maintenance instructions. Look for solid construction, such as plate steel or cast iron metal. Check for cracks and inspect legs, hinges, and door seals for smooth joints and seams. Use only seasoned wood for fuel, not green wood, artificial logs, or trash.

Inspect and clean your pipes and chimneys annually and check monthly for damage or obstructions. Be sure to keep combustible objects at least three feet away from your wood stove.

Electric space heaters

Only buy heaters with the Underwriter's Laboratory (UL) safety listing. Check to make sure it has a thermostat control mechanism, and will switch off automatically if the heater falls over. Heaters are not dryers or tables; don't dry clothes or store objects on top of your heater. Space heaters need available room around them; keep combustibles at least three feet away from each heater. Always unplug your electric space heater when it is not in use.

Kerosene heaters

Buy only UL-approved heaters and check with your local fire department on the legality of using a kerosene heater in your community. Never fill your heater with gasoline or camp stove fuel; both flare up easily. Only use crystal clear K-1 kerosene. Never overfill any portable heater. Use the kerosene heater in a well ventilated room.

Wood burning fireplaces

Fireplaces regularly build up creosote in their chimneys. Fireplaces need to be cleaned out frequently and chimneys should be inspected for obstructions and cracks to prevent deadly chimney and roof fires. Check to make sure the damper is open before starting any fire.

Never burn trash, paper, or green wood in your fireplace. These materials cause heavy creosote build-up and are difficult to control. Use a screen heavy enough to stop rolling logs and big enough to cover the entire opening of the fireplace to catch flying sparks. Don't wear loose-fitting clothes near any open flame. Make sure the fire is completely out before leaving the house or going to bed. Store cooled ashes in a tightly sealed metal container outside the home.

Having a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector dramatically increases your chances of surviving a fire. Remember to practice a home escape plan frequently with your family.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.