Tornado warnings issued for parts of western Michigan expire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tornado warnings that were issued for western Michigan on Wednesday night have expired.
Warnings were issued for Kent, Ionia and Eaton counties.
Track: Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
Weather radar
Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.