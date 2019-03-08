Up to 5 inches of snow possible this weekend in Northern Lower Michigan, Upper Peninsula

Southeast Michigan expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow Saturday.

A March snow maker will move into parts of Northern Michigan this weekend.

What to expect:

Wintry mix of precipitation arrives Saturday evening and lasts through Sunday

Strong winds with gusts of 30+ mph expected

Best chance of (high moisture content) snow accumulations north, ice accumulations south

Here's the latest from NWS:

"A storm system will move into the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing mixed precipitation and gusty winds with it. The heaviest snow will fall in Eastern Upper Saturday night. Northern Lower will see more of a wintry mix. Winds could gust to 30+ mph creating wind-driven snow and reduced visibilities."

