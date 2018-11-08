Up to 6 inches of snow possible in West, Northern Lower Michigan this weekend

DETROIT - While we are expecting to see some wet snowflakes in Metro Detroit on Friday, other parts of Michigan are bracing for the first snowmaker of the season.

The National Weather Service is forecasting between four and six inches of snow from Benton Harbor up the Lake Michigan coast to Ludington.

Up to six inches of snow are also possible from Traverse City to Alpena. The time frame is Friday morning through Saturday morning.

"The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is expected early Friday morning through Friday night. Additional lake effect snow is likely across parts of northern Michigan beyond Friday night."

Further inland, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Cadillac could see one to two inches of snow.

Our first snowfall of the season is expected to arrive early Friday through early Saturday. Slippery road conditions will be possible during the Friday morning commute! #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/1fPheCkw8f — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) November 8, 2018

