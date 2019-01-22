Up to 9 inches of snow expected in Northern Lower Michigan by Wednesday

DETROIT - A winter storm system will bring a messy wintry mix to Metro Detroit Tuesday night - and several inches of snow to the north.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for all of Northern Lower Michigan from Cadillac to Alpena to Traverse City and into the Upper Peninsula.

Snow will develop Tuesday afternoon and persist through the day Wednesday. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are expected by Wednesday evening . Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday.

Here's a look at projected snow totals from the National Weather Service:

In Metro Detroit:

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 7 p.m. for concerns of snow, sleet, and freezing rain or dangerous ice. This should start as snow for a couple of hours at the end or after the evening drive. This will be very dangerous for anyone driving this evening. We could see a couple of inches of snow and then sleet and freezing rain will begin to mix in closer to 10 p.m.

All of the moisture moving in looks to turn to rain in the middle of the night and it will be very sloppy first thing Wednesday morning with rain and snow melt. If this stays too cold for plain rain, sleet and snow will mix in at times early tomorrow keeping things dangerously slushy and icy.

The advisory ends at 2 a.m. Wednesday when temps should be too warm for any ice to form. Rain may be heaviest from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and then lighter rain showers during the day as we hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with winds SW 8-18 mph gusting even stronger.

