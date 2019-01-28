Updated list: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan this week, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.

When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.

Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Allen Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. until further notice

Brownstown Township: In effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday

Canton Township: In effect from 12 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday

Dearborn: In effect 8 p.m. Monday

Dearborn Heights: In effect until further notice

Ecorse: In effect until further notice

Flat Rock: Noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday.

Garden City: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice

Harper Woods: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. until Tuesday at noon

Lincoln Park: Until further notice

Livonia: In effect 8 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday

Plymouth: In effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday

Riverview in effect until further notice

Rockwood: In effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday

Romulus: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice

Southgate: Starts at 4 p.m. Monday, ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Trenton: Begins 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Westland: In effect Monday at 6 p.m.

Woodhaven: In effect Sunday until further notice

Oakland County:

Auburn Hills: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice

Birmingham: Begins Monday at 3 p.m.

Bloomfield Township: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. and will end at noon

Clawson: Begins Monday, Jan 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice

Farmington: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. and will last until further notice.

Hazel Park: In effect until further notice

Hunington Woods: Started 3 p.m. on Monday and will last until further notice.

Oak Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. and will end Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.

Pontiac: 8 a.m. Monday until further notice

Rochester: Begins Monday at 10 a.m., through Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Royal Oak: In effect until further notice

South Lyon: In effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday

Macomb County:

Fraser is under a snow emergency until further notice.

Mt. Clemens: In effect at 1 p.m. Monday

Madison Heights: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. until further notice

New Baltimore in effect at 1 p.m. Monday

Roseville: In effect Monday at 6 p.m.

Warren is under a snow emergency until further notice.

Monroe County:

No emergencies to report.

Washtenaw County:

No emergencies to report.

Lenawee County:

No emergencies to report.

St. Clair County:

St. Clair: Begins 9 a.m. Monday and ends 9 a.m. Tuesday

Livingston County:

Fowlerville: Begins 10 a.m. Monday and ends 10 a.m. Tuesday

Howell: Begins 8 a.m. Monday and ends 6 p.m. Tuesday

Pinckney: Begins 8 p.m. Sunday and ends 12 p.m. Tuesday

