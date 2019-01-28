Updated list: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan this week, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.
Get the latest forecast and weather info here
RELATED: Next winter storm hits Southeast Michigan on Monday: What you need to know
When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.
Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:
Wayne County:
- Allen Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. until further notice
- Brownstown Township: In effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday
- Canton Township: In effect from 12 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday
- Dearborn: In effect 8 p.m. Monday
- Dearborn Heights: In effect until further notice
- Ecorse: In effect until further notice
- Flat Rock: Noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday.
- Garden City: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice
- Harper Woods: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. until Tuesday at noon
- Lincoln Park: Until further notice
- Livonia: In effect 8 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday
- Plymouth: In effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday
- Riverview in effect until further notice
- Rockwood: In effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday
- Romulus: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice
- Southgate: Starts at 4 p.m. Monday, ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday
- Trenton: Begins 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday at 3 p.m.
- Westland: In effect Monday at 6 p.m.
- Woodhaven: In effect Sunday until further notice
Oakland County:
- Auburn Hills: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice
- Birmingham: Begins Monday at 3 p.m.
- Bloomfield Township: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. and will end at noon
- Clawson: Begins Monday, Jan 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice
- Farmington: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. and will last until further notice.
- Hazel Park: In effect until further notice
- Hunington Woods: Started 3 p.m. on Monday and will last until further notice.
- Oak Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. and will end Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.
- Pontiac: 8 a.m. Monday until further notice
- Rochester: Begins Monday at 10 a.m., through Tuesday at 9 a.m.
- Royal Oak: In effect until further notice
- South Lyon: In effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday
Macomb County:
- Fraser is under a snow emergency until further notice.
- Mt. Clemens: In effect at 1 p.m. Monday
- Madison Heights: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. until further notice
- New Baltimore in effect at 1 p.m. Monday
- Roseville: In effect Monday at 6 p.m.
- Warren is under a snow emergency until further notice.
Monroe County:
No emergencies to report.
Washtenaw County:
No emergencies to report.
Lenawee County:
No emergencies to report.
St. Clair County:
- St. Clair: Begins 9 a.m. Monday and ends 9 a.m. Tuesday
Livingston County:
- Fowlerville: Begins 10 a.m. Monday and ends 10 a.m. Tuesday
- Howell: Begins 8 a.m. Monday and ends 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Pinckney: Begins 8 p.m. Sunday and ends 12 p.m. Tuesday
Check back with Local 4 for updates on snow emergencies throughout Michigan.
Take a look at the driving conditions in Metro Detroit as of 2 p.m. Monday in the videos below:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.