Updated list: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan Sunday, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.

When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.

Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Plymouth: In effect until Monday at noon.

Oakland County:

No emergencies to report.

Macomb County:

No emergencies to report.

Monroe County:

No emergencies to report.

Washtenaw County:

No emergencies to report.

Lenawee County:

No emergencies to report.

St. Clair County:

No emergencies to report.

Livingston County:

No emergencies to report.

