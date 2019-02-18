Updated list: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan Sunday, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.
Get the latest forecast and weather info here
RELATED: Metro Detroit weather: Timeline for Sunday snow, how much to expect
When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.
RELATED: Metro Detroit school closings: Check Monday's list here
Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:
Wayne County:
- Plymouth: In effect until Monday at noon.
Oakland County:
No emergencies to report.
Macomb County:
No emergencies to report.
Monroe County:
No emergencies to report.
Washtenaw County:
No emergencies to report.
Lenawee County:
No emergencies to report.
St. Clair County:
No emergencies to report.
Livingston County:
No emergencies to report.
Check back with Local 4 for updates on snow emergencies throughout Michigan.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.