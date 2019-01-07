VIDEO: High winds, waves knock lighthouse into Lake Michigan

The light tower of the Manitowoc South Pier Light has washed into Lake Michigan Jan. 7, 2019. (Video submitted by Catherine Egger/NBC 25)

A lighthouse was swept away by high winds and waves on Lake Michigan on Monday.

NBC 25 reports the South Pier Light's 20-foot-tall fiberglass tower, on the south side of the Manitowoc Breakwater Light in Wisconsin, fell into the lake around 8:30 a.m. All that is left is the concrete base.

Rest In Peace, South Pier Lighthouse. We can now add this to our upcoming attractions in our Marine Sanctuary along with the shipwrecks.



In all seriousness, the coast guard has been notified about this since it is their lighthouse. All will be well. https://t.co/Jzpc5ZlKiK — Mayor Justin Nickels (@mantymayor) January 7, 2019

Here's what it looked like before:

Photo: Visit Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Breakwater Light, located at the mouth of the Manitowoc River, is a 52 foot steel tower set upon a 22 foot by 48 foot concrete base. The present light was built in 1918, replacing earlier lights built in 1840 and 1895.

