VIDEO: Michigan driver's windshield shattered by snow, ice falling from overpass

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Michigan driver is feeling lucky after a plow truck pushed snow and ice off an overpass, crushing his windshield while merging onto a freeway.

Kevin Hoffer was merging onto US-131 in Kalamazoo on Monday when a sheet of snow and ice fell onto his windshield.

“Soon as it hit the windshield, the windshield just shattered,” Hoffer told WOOD TV. His dashcam caught it all on video.

“I didn’t expect (the snow) to hit,” he explained. “I expected to actually get past it or for it to come down before it got to me.”

Luckily, Hoffer's windshield didn't cave in on him and he was not injured.

“Sat there for a few minutes trying to figure out what I was going to do, ‘cause the windshield was damaged enough that I wasn’t sure I really wanted to drive it," he said to WOOD TV.

Watch the video below:

