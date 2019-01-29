View here: Metro Detroit snow totals for Jan. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is a list of snow totals for select Michigan municipalities from Jan. 28, 2019.
These totals are provided by the National Weather Servivce.
- Ann Arbor -- 4.5 inches of snow
- Farmington Hills -- 4 inches of snow
- Flint -- 6 inches of snow
- Garden City -- 4.5 inches of snow
- Grosse Pointe Woods -- 5.3 inches of snow
- Livonia -- 4 inches of snow
- Northville -- 4 inches of snow
- St. Clair Shores -- 4.5 inches of snow
- Troy -- 4.3 inches of snow
- White Lake -- 5.2 inches of snow
- Ypsilatnti -- 5 inches of snow
These snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours on Monday, Jan. 28.
This list will be updated as more totals are recorded.
Snow totals for other parts of Michigan:
- Columbiaville -- 8 inches of snow
- Harbor Beach -- 10 inches of snow
Weather forecast: Wind chill warning in effect later today; dangerous cold grips region
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.