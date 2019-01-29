Michigan Weather

View here: Metro Detroit snow totals for Jan. 28, 2019

Snow totals in Metro Detroit range 4-6 inches

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

This map shows the 24-hour snow accumulation for ending on Jan. 29, 2019. The state of Michgian received between 2 and 10 inches of snow. (NOAA)

DETROIT - Here is a list of snow totals for select Michigan municipalities from Jan. 28, 2019.

These totals are provided by the National Weather Servivce.  

  • Ann Arbor -- 4.5 inches of snow
  • Farmington Hills -- 4 inches of snow
  • Flint -- 6 inches of snow
  • Garden City -- 4.5 inches of snow
  • Grosse Pointe Woods -- 5.3 inches of snow
  • Livonia -- 4 inches of snow
  • Northville -- 4 inches of snow
  • St. Clair Shores -- 4.5 inches of snow
  • Troy -- 4.3 inches of snow
  • White Lake -- 5.2 inches of snow
  • Ypsilatnti -- 5 inches of snow

These snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours on Monday, Jan. 28. 

This list will be updated as more totals are recorded. 

Snow totals for other parts of Michigan: 

  • Columbiaville -- 8 inches of snow
  • Harbor Beach -- 10 inches of snow

