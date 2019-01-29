View here: Metro Detroit snow totals for Jan. 28, 2019

This map shows the 24-hour snow accumulation for ending on Jan. 29, 2019. The state of Michgian received between 2 and 10 inches of snow. (NOAA)

DETROIT - Here is a list of snow totals for select Michigan municipalities from Jan. 28, 2019.

These totals are provided by the National Weather Servivce.

Ann Arbor -- 4.5 inches of snow

Farmington Hills -- 4 inches of snow

Flint -- 6 inches of snow

Garden City -- 4.5 inches of snow

Grosse Pointe Woods -- 5.3 inches of snow

Livonia -- 4 inches of snow

Northville -- 4 inches of snow

St. Clair Shores -- 4.5 inches of snow

Troy -- 4.3 inches of snow

White Lake -- 5.2 inches of snow

Ypsilatnti -- 5 inches of snow

These snow storm totals are for a range of about 11 to 12 hours on Monday, Jan. 28.

This list will be updated as more totals are recorded.

Snow totals for other parts of Michigan:

Columbiaville -- 8 inches of snow

Harbor Beach -- 10 inches of snow

