WATCH: Man documents trip across Mackinac Bridge in blizzard-like conditions

The weather was so treacherous on Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge was closed to traffic for several hours.

The closure began around 1 p.m., after a multi-car accident was reported on the bridge.

Rick Weiss happened to be traveling across the bridge at the time. He managed to avoid the crash, but documented the hazardous driving conditions.

"I have to tell you, these guys on the Mackinac Bridge, the workers, they are awesome, they are out here in all kinds of weather making sure things go good," said Weiss told NBC 25.

