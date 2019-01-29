WATCH: Michigan school district's hilarious snow day video goes viral

A Michigan school district took their snow day announcement to the next level this week.

Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka and Principal Jim Kitchen appeared in a video this week to announce a snow day.

The duo took on the classic "Hallelujah," with some changes to the lyrics, to make the announcement. It's pretty awesome.

The video has nearly 70,000 views on YouTube. Check it out below:

