Waves up to 5 feet, high swim risk on Lake Michigan shoreline

The National Weather Service says swimming conditions on Lake Michigan on the West Michigan coastline will be dangerous on Tuesday.

Stiff 15-20 mph winds from the north will create large waves and strong currents along the Lake Michigan shoreline Tuesday.

This will be an all day event. Wave heights will build between 3 to 5 feet late tonight and last through late Tuesday night.

Most drownings in Lake Michigan occur with wave heights similar to these. Piers may also be overtopped by waves.

NWS offered this graphic showing the most dangerous areas:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.