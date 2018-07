DETROIT - On July 24, 1934 the city of Detroit experienced its hottest temperature ever recorded.

It was 105 degrees in Detroit that day, according to the National Weather Service's records. This remains the hottest temperature ever recorded in Detroit.

Of course, the heat index has been known to hit that temperature in southeastern Michigan.

If you don't know how the heat index works, read about it here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.