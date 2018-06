DETROIT - The overnight low temperature dropped to 36 degrees on June 11, 1972 in Detroit.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the record low temperature for the month of June in Detroit and ties the record set on June 1, 1966.

Detroit's normal low temperature for June is 59.5 degrees.

Meanwhile, on June 11, 2018 the temperature is expected to be 66 degrees by midnight in Detroit.

