WeatherFest is May 14 -- Here's everything you need to know

Local 4’s third annual WeatherFest is just around the corner!

The event keeps growing in popularity, and will gather metro Detroit weather enthusiasts for a day of great learning and fun.

Once again, we are the exclusive media partner, collaborating with the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the City of Southfield, the Southfield Public Library, Southfield Public Schools, the Southfield Fire Department, and Plan!t Now to plan this great experience.

So what exactly IS WeatherFest? It’s a great day to bring kids with an interest in weather, or any science for that matter, to the Southfield Public Library, where they can participate in the Extreme Weather Zone…where we Local4Casters use the Young Meteorologist Program to teach them about one aspect of severe weather in an interactive, fun setting.

The kids can also take part in the Citizen Science Zone, with STEM / STEAM programs from the Michigan Science Center.

The City of Southfield is a strong supporter of the event, and will have “big rig” emergency vehicles to see up close and personal, including fire engines and police cruisers, and the fire station’s smokehouse to teach what to do if caught inside when a fire breaks out. There will also be a sidewalk CPR station and K9 unit there!

And, you get to meet the National Weather Service’s official mascot, Owlie!

WeatherFest is next Monday, May 14th. The morning is reserved for school class visits, and all of those slots are filled up. The afternoon, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. is open to home school classes, and the public. If your child is being homeschooled and you (or the teacher) wants to bring the small class to WeatherFest, e-mail Kelly Rembert at krembert@southfieldlibrary.org, or call her at 248.796.4367.

We hope to see you there!

