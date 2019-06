KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Western Michigan University's new football slogan is "We Will Reign," but they may want to go back to "Row The Boat" after heavy rains flooded the field on Thursday.

Facility managers said the stadium filled up with water around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the nearby Arcadia Creek overflowed, WOOD TV reports.

Football season is over, so there are no activities planned at the stadium.

