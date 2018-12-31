Michigan Weather

Winter storm targets Northern Lower Michigan on NYE: How much snow to expect

By Ken Haddad
KOLN via CNN

DETROIT - Parts of Northern Michigan are bracing for a good old holiday snowstorm.

Northern Lower Michigan, from Cadillac to the Upper Peninsula, is expected to see between two and eight inches of snow, starting Monday afternoon. 

From National Weather Service in Gaylord:

A storm system lifting into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today and tonight will bring a wintry mix this afternoon before precipitation transitions to a period of heavy, wet snow across northern Michigan. Hazardous travel conditions are expected this evening and overnight.

Here are some expected snow totals in the area:

  • Traverse City: 4-6 inches
  • Frankfort: 2-3 inches
  • Gaylord: 6-8 inches
  • Houghton Lake: 4 inches
  • Mio: 6-8 inches
  • Alpena: 4-6 inches
  • St. Ignace: 4-6 inches
  • Drummond Island: 4-6 inches
  • Charlevoix: 4-6 inches

