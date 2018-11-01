National Weather Service honors observer in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Thursday was a big day for the Metro Detroit weather community.

A Metro Detroit man was honored with one of the National Weather Service's highest awards.

Across the country, there are volunteers who report a daily summary of the temperatures and precipitation at their location to the National Weather Service, and an observer in Farmington received the John Campanius Holm Award.

Steve Sobel has been the NWS Farmington cooperative weather observer for more than 30 years. Members of the NWS office in White Lake went to Farmington Thursday morning to honor Sobel for his exceptional dedication.

The John Campanius Holm Award is the highest honor for a cooperative observer. It's named after a Lutheran minister who, in the 1600s, was the first person in the American colonies to record systemic weather observations.

Sobel is frequently in touch with the Local 4 weather office whenever he records a significant precipitation total or temperature.

The National Weather Service would love to hear from weather fans who have the dedication to be an NWS observer in their community.

