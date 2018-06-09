Aletta weakens to Category 3 hurricane

Aletta, the first hurricane of the 2018 season in the Eastern Pacific Basin, is currently moving west-northwest at 6 mph and will not be a threat to any significant landmasses.

Aletta has weakened but remains a powerful Category 3 major hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. Increasing wind shear and cooler waters will lead to steady weakening Saturday but Aletta will likely maintain its major hurricane status over the next 24 hours with some fluctuation in strength.

Aletta will not directly impact any significant landmasses; however, the storm can still produce rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the western Mexican coast.



