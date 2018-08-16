Ernesto tracks across the northern Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Ernesto continues to track off to the northeast across the open waters of the north-central Atlantic.

The center of the storm is currently located around 600 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Ernesto will start to move over cooler water later Thursday evening into Thursday night and into an area of higher wind shear. These environmental conditions will cause the storm to weaken and Ernesto should transition to a non-tropical storm system by Friday. What is left of this system will combine with another eastward moving storm just south of Iceland and the resultant storm system should move across the British Isles this weekend bringing some rain and wind to parts of Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is located around 750 miles to the east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Some further development of this area is possible over the next several days as it tracks off to the west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

