Florence latest: Floods raise concerns about dams holding up

Homeowners and their friends make their way to their vehicle after checking on their home that is surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on Sept. 15, 2018, in Southport, North Carolina.

The devastating flooding in North Carolina from Florence has raised concerns about whether some dams will be able to hold up under the strain.

According to data obtained by The Associated Press, the state has 1,445 dams rated high hazard. That's out of a total of about 5,700 dams that range from large federal ones to small privately owned ones.

A high hazard classification means a failure could be likely to cause the loss of one or more human lives.

The data show that of the state's high-hazard dams, 185 had conditions of poor or unsatisfactory during recent inspections.

The data comes from the National Inventory of Dams.



