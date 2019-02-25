National Weather

Incredible video shows wind pushing ice over wall near Lake Erie

By Ken Haddad

Wicked winds wreaked havoc from the Midwest to the Northeast on Sunday, and this video is a prime example of how.

The Niagara Parks Police Service posted incredible video showing ice being blown over a retaining wall along the Niagara River Parkway near Lake Erie.

Wind gusts of 74 mph — hurricane strength — were reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, and Niagara Falls, New York.

The area was shutdown due to the ice stacking. See video below:

