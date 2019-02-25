Incredible video shows wind pushing ice over wall near Lake Erie

Wicked winds wreaked havoc from the Midwest to the Northeast on Sunday, and this video is a prime example of how.

The Niagara Parks Police Service posted incredible video showing ice being blown over a retaining wall along the Niagara River Parkway near Lake Erie.

Wind gusts of 74 mph — hurricane strength — were reported in Tucker County, West Virginia, and Niagara Falls, New York.

The area was shutdown due to the ice stacking. See video below:

