LIVE STREAM: FEMA update on Hurricane Florence

Watch live coverage of Hurricane Florence as the category 1 storm threatens the southeast coast.

As of Friday morning, the storm has left more than 370,000 without power in North Carolina.

FEMA is expected to offer an update on the storm response at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Here are the latest updates from the Associated Press as of 8:15 a.m. Friday:

Hurricane Florence is dumping rain on North Carolina and pushing a storm surge taller than most humans onto communities near the coast.

The center of the eye of the hurricane made landfall in Wrightsville, North Carolina, and was moving slowly westward just south of Wilmington.

Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.

More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.

