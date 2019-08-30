LIVE STREAM: Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it pushes towards Florida

Watch live satellite tracking of Hurricane Dorian.

Follow live Dorian tracking below:

Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land over Labor Day weekend, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as the storm approaches.

In a video he tweeted Thursday evening, President Donald Trump said Dorian could be an "absolute monster."

Update as of 1 a.m. Friday:

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

With the storm's track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations have been ordered.

Across much of the state, residents picked the shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency, clearing the way to bring in more fuel. Georgia's governor has followed suit.

