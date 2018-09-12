LIVE STREAM: Tracking Hurricane Florence as it nears Carolina coast

Here are the latest alerts and news on Hurricane Florence.

Track the path of Florence live here:

The Associated Press reported the following Wednesday morning:

A dangerous Hurricane Florence is steadily making its way to the U.S. East Coast.

At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph). Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday.

It was a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm but was expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Florence has tropical storm force winds and was 300 miles wide as of Tuesday night. The storm surge watches and warnings stretch along 450 miles of coastline. More than 5 inches of rain are expected to fall along a 570-mile swath.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in South Carolina by Thursday night or Friday. A tropical storm force is 39 miles per hour or greater.

The NWS says isolated tornadoes will be possible along and to the right of the track of

Florence, generally north of I-20 and east of I-77 in South Carolina.

We've been asked: "how big is #Florence?" Hard thing to quantify, but here are some numbers...

*Area of Tropical Storm force winds currently 300 miles wide

*Storm Surge Watches/Warnings stretch along 450 miles of coastline

*More than 5" of rain expected in a 570 mile-long swath pic.twitter.com/9V772jQfGx — NWS (@NWS) September 11, 2018

