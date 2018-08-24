LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Lane batters Hawaii

Follow live updates from the National Weather Service and local news media here as Hurricane Lane batters Hawaii.
According to the latest updates from AccuWeather meteorologists, Lane is now a Category 3 hurricane centered around 235 miles south of Honolulu and is moving north at 6 mph.
- The maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph, making Lane a Category 3 hurricane.
- A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu and Maui County including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.
- A hurricane watch is in effect for the islands of Kauai and Niihau.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Big Island.
LIVE UPDATES:
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.